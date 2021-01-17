Game Report on UNCG-Samford men’s college basketball:Keyshaun Langley(Southwest Guilford High School) hits for 19 points for Spartans

from www.uncgspartans.com:

UNCG Earns Road Sweep Over Samford

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The UNC Greensboro (UNCG) men’s basketball team tied a season-high with 11 3-pointers and locked down defensively when it mattered to earn a hard-fought 82-70 victory over Samford in a Southern Conference contest at Pete Hanna Arena Saturday afternoon.

Keyshaun Langley(Southwest Guilford High School) tallied 14 of his 19 points in the first-half to help UNCG win its fifth consecutive road contest. In addition, the Spartans extended their winning streak over Samford to nine by getting 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists from Isaiah Miller and nine points from Hayden Koval. Kaleb Hunter added eight points.

After a 24-point victory here on Thursday, this game was much tougher for the Spartans. As expected, this contest wasn’t easy for the Spartans, who led by 12 points with 10 minutes remaining.

UNCG used a 13-3 run early in the second half to awaken from its torpor and take temporary control of the contest. However, Samford used several offensive thrusts to close to within, 68-66 with 4:50 remaining.

That would be as close as the Bulldogs would get as the Spartans ended the game on a 14-4 run to enjoy a happy flight back to Greensboro.

Records

UNCG 8-5 overall, 3-2 SoCon

Samford 5-7, 1-4

Inside the Numbers

The Spartans have made double digit 3-pointers in all three SoCon road games this season.

Miller opened the second half with a steal and a thunderous dunk.

Miller scored the first basket in each half for UNCG.

Langley scored nine points in the opening nine minutes for UNCG.

Langley had a rare four-point play that gave UNCG a 21-15 advantage.

The Spartans made eight of their first 12 3-point attempts.

Samford had a stretch in the first half when it made six of eight baskets to close UNCG’s 11-point edge to 35-33 with 4:22 remaining.

UNCG trailed, 40-39, at intermission because it made one of its last nine shots.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs shot 50 percent in the first half (16-for-32).

This was Langley’s third game this season and the 13th of his career scoring in double figures.

Miller has scored in double figures in 14 consecutive games and in 30 of UNCG’s last 31 contests.

This was the 85th time in his fantastic career that Miller has scored in double figures.

Miller has scored at least 20 or more points 26 times in his career.

Miller has at least one steal in 32 consecutive games.

Miller has scored 1,626 career points.

Bas Leyte made his first 3-pointer of the season.

Mohammed Abdulsalam had seven rebounds.

This was Abdulsalam’s 10th game this season with at least six rebounds.

Christian Guess (16 points), Richardson Maitre (12) and AJ Stanton-McCray (10) were Samford’s offensive leaders.

Up Next

UNCG hosts The Citadel on Monday, Jan. 18 at the Greensboro Coliseum. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.