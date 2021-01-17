Lady Gaters Spring AAU Girls Basketball Tryouts are coming soon!!!
**********Want to be a Lady Gater?? Well tryouts are coming soon!!!!**********
4th-8th grade tryouts will be held Sunday, January 31st at Proehlific Park from 11-1!
4th-6th grades from 11-12 and 7th and 8th grade from 12-1.
Gaters will be following recommended Covid guidelines. Please wear a mask and come 20 minutes early for registration.
Follow us on Twitter for updates at @LadyGatersBB
