Munford Scores Career High as Elon WBB Phoenix Falls to James Madison, 75-63

ELON, N.C. – Despite a career-high 21 points from Saadia Munford, the Elon University women’s basketball team dropped a 75-63 decision in its Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) opener against James Madison on Saturday, Jan. 16.

BOX SCORE

“We’re definitely excited that we had the opportunity to play today and very fortunate that we have another opportunity tomorrow to, hopefully, have a different outcome. ” said head coach Charlotte Smith. “We’re really excited about the effort that our team put forth today. I feel like they did a great job of coming out there and leaving it all out on the court.”

THE RUNDOWN

-After the Phoenix took a 3-0 lead at the start of the game, the Dukes went on an 11-2 run to take the lead that lasted for a majority of the contest.

-With 4:47 remaining in the first half, Micaela Ryan knocked down a free throw that kickstarted a 5-0 run to tie the game at 23. The Dukes tacked on three more points in the final minutes to take a three-point advantage going into halftime (26-23). JMU’s momentum continued into the second half, resulting in the win for the purple and gold.

NOTES

-Munford paced both teams in both points and field goals (9).

-Brie Perpignan was the other double-digit scorer for the maroon and gold (18), shooting 4-of-9 from the field. She also posted a new personal best in free throws (10).

-Evonna McGill set a new season high in blocks (3) in addition to tying her season best in rebounds (7).

-With the loss, Elon falls to 4-3 (0-1 CAA) on the season.

-Smith’s record now stands at 166-125, just seven wins away from breaking the program record for all-time wins.

UP NEXT

Elon will take on James Madison inside Schar Center tomorrow, Jan. 17, at 1 p.m.