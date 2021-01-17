Northwest Guilford Vikings fall to Providence(Charlotte) Panthers in Round Three of the NCHSAA Volleyball Playoffs:NWG Vikings finish season at (16-2)

Posted by Andy Durham on January 17, 2021 at 12:14 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

3-2 (L) – Northwest Guilford vs. Providence
Played on 1/16/2021 2:00 PM

	        S1	S2	S3	S4	S5	Wins
Providence	12	25	25	21	15	3
NWGHS	        25	11	19	25	9	2

The Northwest Guilford varsity volleyball team lost Saturday’s home playoff match against Providence (Charlotte, NC) by a score of 3-2.

