Northwest Guilford Vikings fall to Providence(Charlotte) Panthers in Round Three of the NCHSAA Volleyball Playoffs:NWG Vikings finish season at (16-2)…..

3-2 (L) – Northwest Guilford vs. Providence

Played on 1/16/2021 2:00 PM

S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 Wins Providence 12 25 25 21 15 3 NWGHS 25 11 19 25 9 2

The Northwest Guilford varsity volleyball team lost Saturday’s home playoff match against Providence (Charlotte, NC) by a score of 3-2.