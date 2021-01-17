Three Greensboro College Players Post 15 Points as Pride Rally Against Meredith Falls Short

from Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director:

GREENSBORO, N.C.—Three different Greensboro College players posted 15 points as a late Pride rally fell short against Meredith College in a Sunday afternoon USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) contest, 83-77.

The Pride (0-2) jumped to a 5-0 lead in the first 1:38 of the opening quarter and held on to the lead up to the 6:38 mark of the period, where they held an 8-5 advantage. Meredith claimed the lead at the 6:08 mark of the quarter as both teams engaged in a high-scoring first stanza. Meredith extended the lead beyond one possession once at the 2:10 mark of the period, but the Pride held tightly and finished the period with the lead thanks to Egypt Alexander’s field goal as the quarter expired.

Greensboro kept the score close for the first portion of the second quarter as Meredith struggled to grow a lead beyond two possessions for the first five minutes. The Avenging Angels then posted an 8-0 run to extend their lead into double digits with 2:53 remaining in the period. Meredith’s lead grew as large as 13 points in the quarter, but the Pride closed out the period with a five-point rally, capped by a Destiny Timberlake field goal with ten seconds left.

Meredith held their lead in place for the first four minutes of the third quarter, but the Pride rallied back from a ten-point deficit with six-straight points over the next two-and-a-half minutes. An Alexander field goal from Timberlake in transition cut the deficit down to four points. The Avenging Angels extended the lead back up to eight points two times to close the quarter.

The Avenging Angels grew their lead back to 12 points with 6:46 remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Pride rallied with nine straight points over a 2:14 stretch to cut the lead down to one possession. Briana Milton amassed three straight field goals to spark the rally while Kiara Johnson capped Greensboro’s comeback with a three-point field goal to bring the Meredith lead down to three points. Milton would bring the Pride deficit back down to four points two more times over the final two minutes of the game, but the Avenging Angels held on for the win.

The Pride shot 50 percent from the field compared to 46.8 percent for Meredith. The Avenging Angels shot seven-for-20 from three-point range compared to four-for-14 shooting from Greensboro. Meredith amassed 18 made free throws on 29 shots while the Pride posted eleven free throws on 22 attempts.

The Pride out-rebounded the Avenging Angels, 41-33, and held a 48-38 advantage in the paint. Meredith forced 23 Pride turnovers while Greensboro forced 19 Avenging Angels miscues.

Milton finished with 15 points on seven-of-ten shooting while posting four rebounds. Lauren Livingston also added 15 points on seven-of-13 shooting while amassing five assists. Egypt Alexander came off the bench to post 15 points on seven-of-eight shooting in 12 minutes of action.

Kate Perko led the Avenging Angels with 27 points on nine-of-19 shooting while pulling down seven rebounds. Piper Carriere 13 total assists.

Greensboro turns their attention to their home-and-home USA South series with Mary Baldwin University, beginning Friday at 6:00 p.m. inside Hanes Gym.