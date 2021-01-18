Addison Newkirk leading Caldwell Academy boys basketball in scoring at 17.7 points per game
Addison Newkirk leading Caldwell Academy boys basketball in scoring at 17.7 points per game, over nine games….
Addison Newkirk, and Caldwell Academy Eagles boys basketball….
Through 9 games, c/o 2025 @newkirk_addison leads all Eagles in scoring with 17.7 points per game! #goeagles #riseup pic.twitter.com/QKvTYnQ5zR
— Caldwell Academy Basketball (@CA_eagles) January 18, 2021
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.