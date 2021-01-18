Elizabeth Kitley(Northwest Guilford HS) has been named ACC Women’s Basketball Co-Player of the Week

from www.theacc.com:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Virginia Tech sophomore center Elizabeth Kitley(Northwest Guilford High School) and Wake Forest senior guard Gina Conti have been named Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Basketball Co-Players of the Week, and Syracuse guard Priscilla Williams is the ACC Freshman of the Week.

ACC women’s basketball weekly awards are voted on by the league’s Blue Ribbon Panel.

Kitley averaged 18.0 points and 17.5 rebounds to lead Virginia Tech during the week, highlighted by a program-record tying and career-high 21 rebounds against Wake Forest. That mark is the highest rebounding total for an ACC player since 2019. She also had 18 points and three assists in a 67-64 loss to the Demon Deacons.

The Summerfield, North Carolina, native scored 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lift the Hokies to a 66-54 victory at North Carolina last Thursday. Kitley is second in the nation with eight double-doubles this season and is fourth nationally with 9.2 defensive rebounds per game.