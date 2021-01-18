High Point Andrews girls basketball begins the new season at (1-1)
High Point Andrews girls basketball begins the new season at (1-1)
(Trying to be sure to get another note on our local high school basketball teams.)
T. Wingate Andrews Red Raiders Lady’s Basketball…..
The @TWALadyRaiders lost the season opener at Randleman 38-54 on 1/15 (K. Baker 16, A. Belton 6) but came up with a big win for the home season opener last night vs Eastern Randolph 39-51 (K. Baker 12, A. Bowman 10, D. Perry 15). Go Red! pic.twitter.com/JS5Gsl50Ts
— TWALadyRaidersWBB (@TWALadyRaiders) January 18, 2021
