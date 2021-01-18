Jeremy Pruitt will no longer do it at Tennessee:Pruitt out as UT Volunteers’ head football coach(Here’s hoping Hendon Hooker, from Dudley HS, can still find his spot up on Rocky Top)

from www.espn.com….CLICK HERE

Tennessee has fired head football coach Jeremy Pruitt after a weeks-long investigation into potential recruiting violations in the program, sources told ESPN on Monday.

An official announcement is expected later Monday, and it wasn’t immediately clear whether Pruitt will be paid any of the more than $12 million he is owed under the terms of his contract.

Additionally, athletic director Phillip Fulmer, a Hall of Fame coach, plans to retire after leading the athletic department for more than three years, sources said.

Dream chasing is an occupation, those with the job understand the process of manifestation.

Committed pic.twitter.com/C4fWJPxuuQ — Hendon Hooker (@henhook2) January 7, 2021