Liz Kitley(Northwest Guilford HS) ties VA Tech women’s basketball record on Sunday with 21 rebounds and her eighth Double-Double(18 pts./21 rebounds) of the season

Kitley ties program record Sunday afternoon in 67-64 loss

Center records 21 rebounds and eighth double-double of the season

++++++++++Nine points and 3 rebounds on Sunday for VA Tech’s Cayla King, like Liz Kitley, another graduate of Northwest Guilford High School++++++++++

BLACKSBURG – Elizabeth Kitley(Northwest Guilford HS) scored 18 points and tied a program record with 21 rebounds Sunday afternoon, but it was not enough for the Hokies to overcome the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, falling 67-64 at Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies are now 7-5 (2-5) ahead of Thursday night’s matchup against Notre Dame, the second time those teams have clashes this season.

Kitley got the Hokies out to a good start, scoring eight of the team’s first 10 points and after a Makayla Ennis 3-pointer Tech held a nine-point advantage in the opening frame. Behind great defense – nine blocks, and an advantage on the glass, Tech carried a 40-33 lead into the locker room. Kitley owned a double-double with 12 points and 10 boards to that point.

The Deacons utilized a 14-2 run in the third quarter to erase the Hokies’ largest lead of the night (10 points) and from there the game was a back and forth affair, hinging on each possession.

Down the stretch, Wake (7-4, 4-3) made more plays and their effort was led by 17 points and 19 rebounds from forward Ivana Raca and an 18-point night from guard Gina Conti. Christina Morra added 17 points and the Deacons went 16-23 from the line over the course of the game.

Tech saw a career night off the bench from sophomore Makayla Ennis who scored 12 points in 29 minutes and pulled down three rebounds. Aisha Sheppard scored 14 points and added five assists in the game and Georgia Amoore accounted for six assists.

GAME NOTES

•Virginia Tech is now 16-15 against the Demon Deacons.

•Kenny Brooks’ record moves to 93-54 at Virginia Tech and 430-176 in his career.

•Tech is 3-7 all-time on January 17.

•The starting lineup of Georgia Amoore, Aisha Sheppard, Cayla King, Asiah Jones and Elizabeth Kitley accounted for 46 points.

•Kitley registered her eighth double-double of the season with 18 points and 21 rebounds. She leads the conference in that category.

NEXT TIME ON CARILION CLINIC COURT

•The Hokies are back at Cassell Coliseum on Thursday January 21 to face Notre Dame. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on Regional Sports Networks.

•In the first meeting this season, the Irish came away with an 84-78 victory in South Bend on December 17. Elizabeth Kitley led all scorers in that contest with 25 points.