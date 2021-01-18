NBA hit hard by COVID-19/Coronavirus:League facing crisis as COVID is spreading(COVID killing College Basketball too)

**********Karl-Anthony Towns(Minnesota Timberwolves) — whose mother and six other relatives have died of COVID-19 — is now dealing with the coronavirus as the NBA struggles with the pandemic.**********

Just look at all of these NBA headlines surrounding the Coronavirus/COVID-19….

Towns tests positive for COVID; Grizzlies-Wolves game postponed

Ricky Rubio, Juan Hernangomez entering COVID-19 protocols

Back-to-back Cavaliers-Wizards games postponed due to COVID-19 issues

Saturday’s Pacers-Suns game postponed

Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard confirms that six players have COVID-19

NBA moving toward expanding rosters amid COVID-19 crisis

The story started breaking hard back on Friday….

The NBA announced that Friday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves scheduled to take place at Target Center was postponed because the Timberwolves could not dress the required league-minimum of eight healthy and available players.

This brings the total number of games called off in the past week to 12. In total, the NBA has postponed 13 contests since the season tipped off on Dec. 22.

++++++++++College basketball news concerning COVID-19 from this past weekend….++++++++++

Oklahoma State-Oklahoma men’s basketball game postponed due to COVID-19

South Carolina coach Frank Martin tests positive for COVID-19 for second time

Atlantic 10 men’s basketball championship relocated from Brooklyn due to COVID-19