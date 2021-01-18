Noah Dunn(Greensboro Day School) named Appalachian Athletic Conference/AAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week

Noah Dunn, from the Greensboro Day School, has been named the Appalachian Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week….Dunn averaged 31.5 points per game last week for the Montreat College Cavaliers….

? HE'S DUNN IT AGAIN ? Noah Dunn of @montreat_mbb has been named the @aacsports Men's Basketball Player of the Week after topping his career high twice last week! Read more ? #CavClan – https://t.co/Hz1nfAMvYw pic.twitter.com/2KIun2nk0U — Montreat Cavaliers (@MontreatCavs) January 18, 2021

DUNN WINS PLAYER OF WEEK FOR SECOND TIME

ASHEVILLE, N.C.— For the second time during the 2020-21 basketball season, Noah Dunn has been named the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Men’s Basketball Player of the Week according to the release by the conference office earlier today.

Dunn recorded back-to-back games with career highs this week by first scoring 30 in a win over Bryan before besting the mark with 33 versus Bluefield. The freshman connected on 59.5 percent of his shots, including an impressive 52.6 percent from deep. Against the Rams, Dunn knocked down 12 of his 16 attempts from the field, adding four 3-pointers after draining six of his 11 shots from behind the arc in the triumph over the Lions.

Dunn now ranks in the top 10 in six offensive statistical categories in the AAC as the Greensboro, N.C. native also contributed with nine rebounds, six steals and a pair of assists in the two contests this week.

Dunn and the men’s basketball team are set to face Union at 6:00 p.m. tomorrow in McAlister Gymnasium.