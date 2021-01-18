Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the week of 1/19-1/23/2021
01/19/21 Tuesday Basketball JV Men’s H 4:30 PM Southern Guilford High School
01/19/21 Tuesday Basketball V Men’s H 6:00 PM Southern Guilford High School SE Gymnasium
01/20/21 Wednesday Basketball JV Men’s A 4:30 PM Asheboro High School
01/20/21 Wednesday Basketball V Women’s A 6:00 PM Asheboro High School
01/20/21 Wednesday Basketball V Men’s A 7:30 PM Asheboro High School
01/22/21 Friday Basketball JV Men’s H 4:30 PM Walter M. Williams High School
01/22/21 Friday Basketball V Women’s H 6:00 PM Walter M. Williams High School
01/22/21 Friday Basketball V Men’s H 7:30 PM Walter M. Williams High School
01/23/21 Saturday Swimming V Men & Women’s H TBA Walter M. Williams High School
