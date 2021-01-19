Elon Men’s Tennis Falls to Liberty in Season Opener

LYNCHBURG, VA.- The Elon University men’s tennis team came up short against Liberty in its season opener on Monday, Jan. 18, 5-2.

“It was good to get back on the court again,” said head coach Michael Leonard. “We wish the outcome would have been different, but we will take what we learned from the match and get better. Liberty has a strong team and congrats to them on well-played match.”

HIGHLIGHTS

-Akram El Sallaly made his debut for the maroon and gold at No. 1 doubles alongside Chung-Han Tsai. The duo defeated Liberty’s Josh Wilson and Goncalo Ferreira, 6-4.

-Kyle Frankel and Nicholas Condos clinched the doubles point with a 7-6 (7-1) victory at the No. 2 spot.

-At No. 3 singles, Frankel posted a 6-2, 6-2 win against Christiaan Worse.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix will be on the road to take on Davidson on Sunday, Jan. 24 at 11:00 a.m.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. Akram El Sallaly / Chung-Han Tsai (ELON) def. Josh Wilson / Goncalo Ferreira (LIBERTYM) 6-4

2. Kyle Frankel / Nicholas Condos (ELON) def. Christiaan Wprst / Deji Thomas-Smith (LIBERTYM) 7-6 (7-1)

3. Nicaise Muamba / Thando Longwe-Smit (LIBERTYM) def. Sam Dively / Camilo Ponce (ELON) 6-3

Singles

1. Nicaise Muamba (LIBERTYM) def. Nicholas Condos (ELON) 6-3, 6-3

2. Josh Wilson (LIBERTYM) def. Akram El Sallaly (ELON) 6-3, 6-4

3. Kyle Frankel (ELON) def. Christiaan Worse (LIBERTYM) 6-2, 6-2

4. R. Marques Da Silva (LIBERTYM) def. Camilo Ponce (ELON) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

5. Christiaan Worst (LIBERTYM) def. Chung-Han Tsai (ELON) 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (7-4)

6. Deji Thomas-Smith (LIBERTYM) def. Jacob Bicknell (ELON) 6-0, 6-2

Order of Finish: Doubles (1, 3, 2); Singles (2, 3, 1, 5, 4, 6)