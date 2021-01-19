Game Report on Smith-Dudley Boys Basketball:Eagles seal win on Hines’ late Free Throws
Smith 65
Dudley 61
Smith 3-1 (1-0)
Dudley 1-4 (0-1)
Smith scorers
Braylon Collins- 6 points
Josh Hughes- 2 points
Xavier Partee- 7 points
Nayshaun Hale- 23 points
Markquan Gilbert- 7 points
Maurice Hines- 18 points
Richard Goods- 2 points
Dudley scorers
Brewer- 2 points
Gamble- 27 points
Flippen- 12 points
Ingram- 2 points
Stockton- 12 points
Braswell- 8 points
Courtesy of Smith assistant coach Irv Turner
