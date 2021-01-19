High School Basketball Tonight Scoreboard

Posted by Andy Durham on January 19, 2021 at 10:31 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

Finals:(More scores and details on the way…..
Dudley girls 91, Smith 9
Smith boys 64, Dudley 63…Scoreboard total…
Smith scorebook had the the total at Smith 65, Dudley 61

Southwest Guilford boys 74, WS Parkland 64

Ragsdale girls 51, Grimsley 36
JV Boys:Grimsley 83, Ragsdale HS 66

Morehead boys 70, Northeast Guilford 62

Glenn boys 64, WS Reagan 47

