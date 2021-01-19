High School Basketball Tonight Scoreboard
Finals:(More scores and details on the way…..
Dudley girls 91, Smith 9
Smith boys 64, Dudley 63…Scoreboard total…
Smith scorebook had the the total at Smith 65, Dudley 61
Southwest Guilford boys 74, WS Parkland 64
Ragsdale girls 51, Grimsley 36
JV Boys:Grimsley 83, Ragsdale HS 66
Morehead boys 70, Northeast Guilford 62
Glenn boys 64, WS Reagan 47
