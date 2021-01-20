After just one season with the Indianapolis Colts, Philip Rivers has announced his retirement from pro football(17 seasons)

from www.nfl.com:After 17 NFL seasons, Rivers told Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune that he’s retiring.

CLICK HERE for full post/article…

After just one season with the Indianapolis Colts, Philip Rivers has announced his retirement from pro football after 17 total seasons…..

“Philip is one of the fiercest competitors and most loyal teammates that our game has ever seen,” Colts coach Frank Reich said in a statement. “His unwavering conviction as a leader and elite intelligence contributed to his Hall of Fame football career. Philip made our game better and the National Football League was fortunate to have him.”

As with most aging QBs, it was an up-and-down season as he got acclimated to his new club after 16 years with the Chargers in both San Diego and Los Angeles. Even yet, in the Colts’ playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills, the veteran QB proved he could still make plays.

The decision to walk away wasn’t because his talent had dissipated.

“I can sit here and say, ‘I can still throw it. I love to play,'” Rivers told Acee. “But that’s always going to be there. I’m excited to go coach high school football.”

Rivers had plans to be the head football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Ala., upon his retirement. The veteran said knowing he’d dive right into that gig helped make his decision easier.

“What has helped me come to this (decision) is the growing desire to coach high school football,” he said. “That’s what I’ve always wanted to do. It’s been growing. I can’t wait.”