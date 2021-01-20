Baseball Pitching Legend Don Sutton gone at age 75:Dodgers’ pitching ace compiled 324 career victories

from www.mlb.com/CLICK HERE for complete post/article…..

Don Sutton died in his sleep Monday night, according to his son, Daron. The Hall of Fame pitcher spent most of the past three decades as a member of the Braves broadcast team. He was 75 years old.

“Don Sutton was one of our game’s most consistent winning pitchers across his decorated 23-year career,” Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “The longtime Dodger was a four-time All-Star, a top-five finisher in Cy Young Award balloting for five consecutive years, a World Series participant four times in a nine-season span, and a model of durability on the mound. He also helped bring baseball into the homes of millions of fans as a Braves broadcaster.

“Throughout his career, Don represented our game with great class, and many will remember his excitement during his trips to Cooperstown. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Don’s family, friends and the many fans he earned throughout a memorable life in our National Pastime.”