Baseball Pitching Legend Don Sutton gone at age 75:Dodgers’ pitching ace compiled 324 career victories
from www.mlb.com/CLICK HERE for complete post/article…..
Don Sutton died in his sleep Monday night, according to his son, Daron. The Hall of Fame pitcher spent most of the past three decades as a member of the Braves broadcast team. He was 75 years old.
“Don Sutton was one of our game’s most consistent winning pitchers across his decorated 23-year career,” Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “The longtime Dodger was a four-time All-Star, a top-five finisher in Cy Young Award balloting for five consecutive years, a World Series participant four times in a nine-season span, and a model of durability on the mound. He also helped bring baseball into the homes of millions of fans as a Braves broadcaster.
“Throughout his career, Don represented our game with great class, and many will remember his excitement during his trips to Cooperstown. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Don’s family, friends and the many fans he earned throughout a memorable life in our National Pastime.”
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.