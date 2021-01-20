Breaking Baseball News:Greensboro College Assistant Coach headed to N.C. A&T

Greensboro College assistant baseball coach Enad Haddad has left the GC Pride baseball team, and he is headed across town to N.C. A&T…..

Haddad will be the Director of Player Development for the N.C. A&T Aggies baseball team…

Enad Haddad also coached baseball at Winston-Salem State University and at Western Guilford High School…