Game Report on Bishop McGuinness-South Stokes Boys Basketball:Nate Fuller and Dawson McAlhaney led Villains to victory
Bishop McGuinness 69
South Stokes 47
The Bishop McGuinness Villains opened their season with a big conference win at home against the South Stokes Sauras Tuesday night. The Villains were coming off of a two week hiatus and had a great effort in front of a limited home crowd. Nate Fuller and Dawson McAlhaney led the scoring effort with 15 points a piece. The Sauras came out hot hitting a barrage of threes but the Villains were able to control the boards with big men Noah Allred and Thomas Markun. Jeremiah Manly paced the Villains at the point guard with a speedy 8 points and 8 assists. The Villains face off against conference foe North Stokes Vikings Friday night in game two of the season.
Bishop
Dawson McAlhaney 15
Nate Fuller 15
Thomas Markun 9
Jeremiah Manly 8
Seth Williams 8
Noah Allred 7
Jaden Pluciniczak 3
Xan Varner
Rio O’Hale 2
Kevin Chase 2
South Stokes
Moran 11
Hairston 9
Lash 9
Sisk 4
Goolsby 4
Fie 3
Stanley 3
J Sisk 2
Barron 1
Lind 1
Bishop: 1-0 (1-0)
South: 1-4 (0-1)
Courtesy of Michael Herschel
Assistant Varsity Boys Basketball
