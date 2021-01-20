Game Report on Bishop McGuinness-South Stokes Boys Basketball:Nate Fuller and Dawson McAlhaney led Villains to victory

Bishop McGuinness 69

South Stokes 47

The Bishop McGuinness Villains opened their season with a big conference win at home against the South Stokes Sauras Tuesday night. The Villains were coming off of a two week hiatus and had a great effort in front of a limited home crowd. Nate Fuller and Dawson McAlhaney led the scoring effort with 15 points a piece. The Sauras came out hot hitting a barrage of threes but the Villains were able to control the boards with big men Noah Allred and Thomas Markun. Jeremiah Manly paced the Villains at the point guard with a speedy 8 points and 8 assists. The Villains face off against conference foe North Stokes Vikings Friday night in game two of the season.

Bishop

Dawson McAlhaney 15

Nate Fuller 15

Thomas Markun 9

Jeremiah Manly 8

Seth Williams 8

Noah Allred 7

Jaden Pluciniczak 3

Xan Varner

Rio O’Hale 2

Kevin Chase 2

South Stokes

Moran 11

Hairston 9

Lash 9

Sisk 4

Goolsby 4

Fie 3

Stanley 3

J Sisk 2

Barron 1

Lind 1

Bishop: 1-0 (1-0)

South: 1-4 (0-1)

Courtesy of Michael Herschel

Assistant Varsity Boys Basketball