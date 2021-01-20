Game Report on Dudley-Smith Girls Basketball:Dudley starts and finishes strong to improve to (5-0)
Final Score:Dudley 91, Smith 9
Dudley(5-0)/Smith(0-4)
End of 1st Q:Dudley 35, Smith 0
Halftime:Dudley 76, Smith 4
End of 3rd Q:Dudley 87, Smith 6
Final:Dudley 91, Smith 9
Dudley scoring:Sania Washington 19 points, Diamond Monroe 15 points, Chelsie Powe 13 points, Quinzia Fulmore 12 points, Mariah Frazier 11 points, Morgan Smith 7 points, Marissa Wooten 5 points, Amayah Underwood 4 points, Zahara Howie 2 points, Gabby Cheek 2 points, Janiy’a Joseph 1 point…
Smith scoring:Aniya Sturdivant 8 points, Jasmine Newell 1 point….
