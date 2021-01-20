Game Report on Glenn-WS Reagan Boys Basketball:Glenn with the win as Scales(22) and Vaughn(19) combine for 41 points for Bobcats

Final:Glenn 64, WS Reagan 47

REAGAN -- 8-11-12-16 -- 47 GLENN -- 12-19-15-18 -- 64

REAGAN (0-4, 0-3) Jalil Rogers 15, Kam Hill 11, George 6, O.Koivisto 5, Fagan 4, Kiger 2, Maguire 2, Leonard 2.

GLENN (4-0, 2-0) Jeremiah Scales 22, CJ Vaughn 19, Dixon 8, Harris 6, Almonor 4, Barnett 3, Caldwell 2.

Glenn implemented an aggressive pressure defense to break open a close early game and cruise to a 64-47 win over visiting Reagan in Kernersville Tuesday night. The undefeated Bobcats forced 23 turnovers and attempted 21 more free throws than the Raiders with slashing drives to the basket by Jeremiah Scales & CJ Vaughn, who combined for 41 points for the winners.

Reagan never led but trailed by only four (12-8) at the end of the first quarter. The Bobcats’ lead was only five (19-14) with 3:41 remaining in the first half but scored 12 of the next 15 points off defensive scores to open the game up by halftime.

Glenn led by as many as 17 (46-29) late in the third quarter but Reagan scored 16 of the next 22 points to cut the deficit to seven (52-45) with just under three minutes to play. Three-pointers by Kam Hill (2), Jalil Rogers and Owen Koivisto fueled the comeback.

But Reagan’s Jack Leonard was called for a blocking foul on a Zion Dixon drive on the next possession, starting a procession to the free throw line down the stretch for the winners who made eight of 12 free throws in the final two minutes to pull away for their second Central Piedmont Conference win of 2021.

Scales led all scorers with 22 & grabbed 6 rebounds for Glenn with Vaughn added 19. Rogers & Hill led the Raiders with 15 & 11 points respectively & Brody Kiger grabbed a game-time nine rebounds for Reagan, which returns to the court Friday night at home for a CPC matchup against West Forsyth.

Courtesy of Coach Bill Armour