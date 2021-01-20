Game Report on Morehead-Northeast Guilford Boys Basketball:Smith and Lynn lead Morehead to win
Morehead 70 Northeast Guilford 62
Morehead(5-0)
Morehead scoring:Lucas Lynn 20 points, Makel Smith 20 points, Hayden Friese 12 points, Stefan McGloughlin 12 points, Jadan Martin 6 points….
Northeast Guilford scoring:A. Tate 21 points, B. Cousin 14 points, J. Brandon 8 pts., T. Simpson 7 pts., B. Medley 6 pts., K. Lewis 4 pts., C. Ellis pts.
Courtesy of Morehead assistant coach David Price
