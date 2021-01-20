Game Report on Northern Guilford-Person Boys Basketball:Helms hits for 25, while Hodge and Griffith get 14 each to lead NG

Varsity Boys Basketball:Northern Guilford 95, Person 53

Northern: 24,20,20,31=95
Person:   16,15,11,11=53

Northern
J Helms: 25
N Hodge: 14
O Griffith: 14
M Elliot: 12
A Whitley: 11
B Vail: 10
S Wenger: 5
B Vail: 2
K Ryan: 2

Person
T Bailey: 11
J Crawley: 10
Z Norwood: 8
T Outlaw: 6
J Bumphus: 5
D Brown: 5
K Holloway: 4
R Clayton: 4

Courtesy of Olivia Rollins, with Northern Guilford boys basketball

