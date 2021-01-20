Game Report on Northern Guilford-Person Boys Basketball:Helms hits for 25, while Hodge and Griffith get 14 each to lead NG
Varsity Boys Basketball:Northern Guilford 95, Person 53
Northern: 24,20,20,31=95 Person: 16,15,11,11=53
Northern
J Helms: 25
N Hodge: 14
O Griffith: 14
M Elliot: 12
A Whitley: 11
B Vail: 10
S Wenger: 5
B Vail: 2
K Ryan: 2
Person
T Bailey: 11
J Crawley: 10
Z Norwood: 8
T Outlaw: 6
J Bumphus: 5
D Brown: 5
K Holloway: 4
R Clayton: 4
Courtesy of Olivia Rollins, with Northern Guilford boys basketball
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.