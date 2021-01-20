Game Report on Ragsdale-Grimsley Girls Basketball:Atwater, Maros and Boddie get big for RHS

Posted by Press Release on January 20, 2021 at 12:04 am

Final:Ragsdale 51 (4-1), Grimsley 36 (3-2)

Halftime: Grimsley 9 Ragsdale 28

Grimsley scores: Destonie Tisdale 10, Jordan Britt 8, Amicah Webster 7, Juliana Gwynn 4, Avely Knapp 4, Nadia Von 3

Ragsdale scores: Christian Atwater 18, Katarina Maros 17, Victoria Boddie 10, Mya Patrick 6

Courtesy of Cliff Jackson
Varsity Girls Basketball Assistant Coach

