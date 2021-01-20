Game Report on Ragsdale-Grimsley Girls Basketball:Atwater, Maros and Boddie get big for RHS
Final:Ragsdale 51 (4-1), Grimsley 36 (3-2)
Halftime: Grimsley 9 Ragsdale 28
Grimsley scores: Destonie Tisdale 10, Jordan Britt 8, Amicah Webster 7, Juliana Gwynn 4, Avely Knapp 4, Nadia Von 3
Ragsdale scores: Christian Atwater 18, Katarina Maros 17, Victoria Boddie 10, Mya Patrick 6
Courtesy of Cliff Jackson
Varsity Girls Basketball Assistant Coach
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.