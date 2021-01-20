Game Report on Southwest Guilford-WS Parkland Boys Basketball:SWG with Carmack to the rack for 25 point, and Harrison(15), Butchee(14) not far behind

Final:Southwest Guilford 74, WS Parkland 64

The Cowboys hosted Conference foe Parkland tonight. It was both team’s conference opener for the 20-21 campaign.

Who could start the vital conference season off on the right foot? Could the Cowboys rebound after the tough loss Friday night?

The game opened with both teams battling back and forth. The teams traded baskets the entire frame with neither grabbing any momentum over the other. The opening frame closed with the Cowboys holding a slim 16-15 lead.

In the second quarter the Cowboys started to play a little tighter defense. Southwest began forcing turnovers and getting open looks in transition. Those baskets started to add up and the Cowboys got the lead up to 10. The Mustangs however took advantage of some sloppy and lackluster play in the last minutes of the half and cut the tally to 37-31 going into the break.

The Mustangs came out of the break and took the fight straight to the Cowboys and scored the first 6 points to tie the game up at 37 apiece. Following a timeout, the Cowboys were able to find the defensive and offensive energy again and went on a strong run of their own. Southwest forced more turnovers and got some highlight worthy dunks on the break to build the margin up to double digits once again. Yet, the Mustangs didn’t fold and got the score to 51-42 to end the stanza.

The final frame had the teams trade runs once again. The Mustangs were able to get the lead down slightly, but each time the Cowboys would have an answer. Some key stops and timely shooting allowed the Cowboys to keep Parkland at arms length. Southwest had yet another very solid total team effort with tremendous contributions from the whole roster. Parkland was led by Bryce Jackson with 21 points. The Cowboys were paced by Claude Cormack with 23, Stevon Harrison with 15, and DeAnthony Butchee with 14 points.

Southwest improves to 4-1 overall, and most importantly gets the solid conference win to start off 1-0 in the Piedmont Triad 3A. Next up for the Cowboys is a tough matchup with Smith on Friday night.

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final Parkland 15 16 11 22 64 Southwest 16 21 14 23 74

Parkland (0-5, 0-1)

Scott Walker 11

Deaje Brown 13

Bryce Jackson 21

Ramaj Williams 15

Jaden Sebastian 2

Jaxon Monell 2

Southwest (4-1, 1-0)

Amarya Huggins 2

Claude Cormack 23

Isaiah Smith 1

DeAnthony Butchee 14

Noah Goldston 2

Stevon Harrison 15

Troy Scarborough 8

Alston Harrison 5

Courtesy of Southwest Guilford head coach Greg Vlazny