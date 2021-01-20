Looking back at Tuesday Night High School Basketball Games and Teams

You can go back and check out the Dudley at Smith games now, on GreensboroSports Radio…

The games are playing back now, with interviews from coaches Frank McNeil(Dudley HS) and with Derrick Partee(Smith High School)…

We also have the young man that hit the game-clinching shots for Smith, Maurice Hines…You will also hear from News and Record high school sportswriter, Joe Sirera…

Check it all out now, on GreensboroSports Radio…Free audio, and it’s like a podcast and you can listen in now, at GreensboroSports Radio…

And what about those three kids from Smith??? Maurice Hines, Nashun Hale, and Markquan Gilbert….Those three are doing some big and important things for Smith, and those three are going to be good ones…

What about the Big Three for Dudley??? Diamond Monroe, Mariah Frazier, and Quinzia Fulmore…And you can add Marissa Wooten to that group, and Dudley has many more good ones, to around with them…Powe, Washington, Howie, Underwood, and you can keep on going…

Dudley #1 girls team in Guilford County??? Panthers(5-0) and on the go…NWG(5-0), NG(4-1), SEG(3-1), and on you go…

Boys, hearing all kinds of talk for #1….Page, Northern Guilford, Eastern Guilford, Grimsley, Northwest Guilford, Smith, Dudley…Is that your Top 7 for the public schools??? And among Page, NG, EG, Grimsley, who is your outright #1 team????