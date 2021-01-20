Mid Piedmont 3A All Conference Cross Country and Volleyball Teams:Looks like it was a “Banner Year” for Southeast Guilford Cross Country

**********Mid Piedmont 3A All Conference Cross Country and Volleyball Teams**********

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

Layla Caldwell Southeast Guilford

Olivia Carroll Southeast Guilford

Autumn Middlebrook Southeast Guilford

Tiarra Smith Southeast Guilford

Pam Troxler Southeast Guilford

Hannah Graham Southern Alamance

Sarah Graham Southern Alamance

Ana Soto Southern Alamance

Sofia Soto Southern Alamance

Savanah Strickland Southern Alamance

Eleanor Arcaro-Barbi Williams

Lilly Clemmons Williams

Runner of the Year – Tiarra Smith – Southeast Guilford

Coach of the Year – Jennifer Vandiver – Southeast Guilford

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

Ethan Lee Williams

Ryan Motondo Williams

JT Thorpe Williams

Eddison Bridges Southeast Guilford

Jaxon Coble Southeast Guilford

Dalton Falls Southeast Guilford

Nathan King Southeast Guilford

Walker East Southern Alamance

Daniel King Southern Alamance

Dominick Molinari Southern Alamance

Nicholas Epps Southern Guilford

Seth Hydzik Asheboro

Runner of the Year – Ryan Motondo – Williams

Coach of the Year – Brian Smith – Williams

VOLLEYBALL

Kelci Brooks Southern Alamance

Greta Hessenthaler Southern Alamance

Isley Duggins Southern Alamance

Caitlyn Russell Southern Alamance

Alexis Shigapov Southern Alamance

Peyton LeRoy Southwestern Randolph

Anna Kate Schiebel Southwestern Randolph

Payton Shiflet Southwestern Randolph

Carleigh Whitson Southwestern Randolph

Diamond McDowell Asheboro

Ashton Maness Asheboro

Kaylen Nance Asheboro

BriAnna Scott Williams

Autumn Seymore Southeast Guilford

Ashley Wyrick Southeast Guilford

Lindley Dietrich Eastern Guilford

Most Valuable Player – Payton Shiflet – Southwestern Randolph

Most Valuable Player – Diamond McDowell – Asheboro

Best Defensive Player – Greta Hessenthaler – Southern Alamance

Coach of the Year – Darby Kennedy – Southwestern Randolph