Mid Piedmont 3A All Conference Cross Country and Volleyball Teams:Looks like it was a “Banner Year” for Southeast Guilford Cross Country

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
Layla Caldwell Southeast Guilford
Olivia Carroll Southeast Guilford
Autumn Middlebrook Southeast Guilford
Tiarra Smith Southeast Guilford
Pam Troxler Southeast Guilford
Hannah Graham Southern Alamance
Sarah Graham Southern Alamance
Ana Soto Southern Alamance
Sofia Soto Southern Alamance
Savanah Strickland Southern Alamance
Eleanor Arcaro-Barbi Williams
Lilly Clemmons Williams
Runner of the Year – Tiarra Smith – Southeast Guilford
Coach of the Year – Jennifer Vandiver – Southeast Guilford
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
Ethan Lee Williams
Ryan Motondo Williams
JT Thorpe Williams
Eddison Bridges Southeast Guilford
Jaxon Coble Southeast Guilford
Dalton Falls Southeast Guilford
Nathan King Southeast Guilford
Walker East Southern Alamance
Daniel King Southern Alamance
Dominick Molinari Southern Alamance
Nicholas Epps Southern Guilford
Seth Hydzik Asheboro
Runner of the Year – Ryan Motondo – Williams
Coach of the Year – Brian Smith – Williams
VOLLEYBALL
Kelci Brooks Southern Alamance
Greta Hessenthaler Southern Alamance
Isley Duggins Southern Alamance
Caitlyn Russell Southern Alamance
Alexis Shigapov Southern Alamance
Peyton LeRoy Southwestern Randolph
Anna Kate Schiebel Southwestern Randolph
Payton Shiflet Southwestern Randolph
Carleigh Whitson Southwestern Randolph
Diamond McDowell Asheboro
Ashton Maness Asheboro
Kaylen Nance Asheboro
BriAnna Scott Williams
Autumn Seymore Southeast Guilford
Ashley Wyrick Southeast Guilford
Lindley Dietrich Eastern Guilford
Most Valuable Player – Payton Shiflet – Southwestern Randolph
Most Valuable Player – Diamond McDowell – Asheboro
Best Defensive Player – Greta Hessenthaler – Southern Alamance
Coach of the Year – Darby Kennedy – Southwestern Randolph
