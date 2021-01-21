Game Report on Page-Providence Grove Girls Basketball:Page Pirates get productive outings from Maynard, Williams, Sloyan, Lineberry and Schmedes in victory over PG Patriots
Page 62, Providence Grove 36
Page 11 19 19 13- 62 Providence Grove- 7 11 10 8- 36
Page (3-2)– Reagan Maynard 13, Candice Williams 11, Hattie Sloyan 10, Kirah Lineberry 8, Anna Schmedes 8, Sutton Sherrill 5, Meredith Fennie 4, Ellie Jones 3
Providence Grove (3-3) Malea Garrison 15, Edi Austin 7, Brooke Ingram 5, Allie Frazier 4, Alysha Brown 2, Autumn Reuther 2, Asia Stevenson 1
Page was lead in scoring by Maynard with 13, Williams 11 and Sloyan 10. Reagan also had 9 rebounds and 5 assists. Kirah Lineberry had 6 rebounds and 5 steals to go with her 8 points. Anna Schmedes had 8 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds.
The Pirates host NW Guilford on Friday at the Mac at 6:00 for their conference opener.
Courtesy of Page coach Ed Johnson
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.