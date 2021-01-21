Game Report on Page-Providence Grove Girls Basketball:Page Pirates get productive outings from Maynard, Williams, Sloyan, Lineberry and Schmedes in victory over PG Patriots

Page 62, Providence Grove 36

Page 11 19 19 13- 62 Providence Grove- 7 11 10 8- 36

Page (3-2)– Reagan Maynard 13, Candice Williams 11, Hattie Sloyan 10, Kirah Lineberry 8, Anna Schmedes 8, Sutton Sherrill 5, Meredith Fennie 4, Ellie Jones 3

Providence Grove (3-3) Malea Garrison 15, Edi Austin 7, Brooke Ingram 5, Allie Frazier 4, Alysha Brown 2, Autumn Reuther 2, Asia Stevenson 1

Page was lead in scoring by Maynard with 13, Williams 11 and Sloyan 10. Reagan also had 9 rebounds and 5 assists. Kirah Lineberry had 6 rebounds and 5 steals to go with her 8 points. Anna Schmedes had 8 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds.

The Pirates host NW Guilford on Friday at the Mac at 6:00 for their conference opener.

Courtesy of Page coach Ed Johnson