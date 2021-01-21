Game Report on Ragsdale-Shining Light Academy/SLA Girls Basketball:Ragsdale Tigers get solid efforts from Atwater, Maros, Patrick and Boddie and they bring down SLA Knights
Final:Ragsdale 60 (5 – 1) Shining Light Academy 45 (5 – 2)
Halftime score: Ragsdale 41 SLA 14
Scoring: Ragsdale – Christian Atwater 15, Katarina Maros 14, Mya Patrick 12, Victoria Boddie 9, Erin Mackie 5, Krupa Patel 4, Alyssa Bradford 1, Moriah Simmons 0, Mackenzi Cabiness 0, Faith Ogunjobi 0, Amaya Simon 0, Lerik Matthews 0, Madison Campbell 0, Nicole Traver 0
SLA – Joy Cone 27, Jayla Massey 12, Elia Smith 4, Brooklyn Walker2, Gracie Key 0, Kayleigh Fielder 0, Gabriela Parva 0, Kate Williams 0
Courtesy of Coach Cliff Jackson
Varsity Girls Basketball Assistant Coach
