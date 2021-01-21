High School Basketball Tonight for 1/21/2021
Ragsdale at Shining Light Academy…JV Boys 4:30/Girls 6/Boys at 7:30pm…Ragsdale boys(3-2)/SLA(3-9)…Ragsdale girls(4-1)/SLA(6-1)
Providence Grove at Page…Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30pm…Page girls(2-2)/PG(3-2)…Page boys(4-0)/PG boys(2-3)
++++++++++If you know of any other games, let us know….+++++++++
Greensboro Day School boys(13-5) at Calvary Day(6-8) 6pm
