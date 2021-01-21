Page High School loses former football WR And Track Star Naseem Alston in car crash

From what we know, former Page High School football wide receiver and track star Naseem Alston was killed in an automobile accident on Monday January 18….We got the word from former Page Pirates assistant track and field coach David Blue…

(Naseem Alston, we remember his name well, from his days at Page High School.)

from Naseem Alston, senior year of football at Page HS…2017 and 542 yards receiving for the Pirates’ wide receiver…

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Naseem Alston, in their time of loss…