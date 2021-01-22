Balanced Effort Pushes Greensboro College Pride Women Past Mary Baldwin, 77-67

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director:

GREENSBORO, N.C.—-Five Greensboro College players posted double-figure scoring as the Pride claimed a Friday evening USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) victory over Mary Baldwin University, 77-67.

The Pride (1-2) jumped to an 8-4 lead in the first five minutes of the first quarter and grew a lead as large as nine points with three minutes left to go in the period. Mary Baldwin closed the period on a 9-3 run as the Pride’s lead settled at three points through the first ten minutes.

The Fighting Squirrels tied the game twice within the first five minutes of the second quarter as both offenses cooled for a portion of the period. The Pride converted on three-straight possessions beginning at the 4:07 mark of the period to produce a quick 7-0 run and regain the lead. The Pride’s lead hit nine points twice before the end of the quarter as the Pride went into halftime with the advantage, 33-24.

Greensboro’s lead reached double digits at the 7:46 mark of the third quarter thanks to a Briana Milton layup on a fast break. Jasmine Youngthunder connected on a three-point shot two possessions later to extend the lead to 14 points. Mary Baldwin mounted a 9-0 run in response, spanning a 1:03 mark of the period, to cut the lead down to four halfway through the quarter. The Pride boosted their lead back up to eight points 48 seconds later, but the Fighting Squirrels posted a quick 7-0 run in response to shrink the Pride’s lead to one point. Greensboro gained momentum to end the quarter off a Lauren Livingston buzzer-beater three-point field goal that extended the lead back to seven.

The Pride grew their lead to ten points 1:16 into the fourth quarter and brought the lead back to ten two more times over the next three minutes. Greensboro’s lead extended as large as 16 points in the quarter, but Mary Baldwin was able to cut the lead down to seven points in the final stages of the game. Greensboro added free throws in the last seconds to bolster their lead back to ten points and claim victory.

Greensboro shot 41.4 percent from the field, including a blistering 62.5 percent in the third quarter. Mary Baldwin shot 33.8 percent from the field, shooting 25 percent in the fourth quarter. The Pride out-rebounded the Fighting Squirrels, 54-47, and held a narrow 15-12 advantage on second-chance points. The Pride held a 36-28 advantage in the paint while Greensboro posted 23 turnovers compared to Mary Baldwin’s 17.

Livingston finished with 16 points on five-for-13 shooting while posting six rebounds. Karli Mason posted a double-double with 14 points and ten rebounds on five-for-ten shooting. Mason also added six assists. Milton also added a double-double of her own, adding 13 points and eleven rebounds and posting five blocks on the defensive end. Youngthunder added 11 points while Iness Knox came off the bench to add ten points.

Jalen Gathers led Mary Baldwin with 25 points on nine-for-19 shooting while posting seven rebounds. Demet Saygili added 15 points.

The Pride and Mary Baldwin face each other one more time this weekend, with both teams facing off in Staunton, Va. Sunday at 2:00 p.m.