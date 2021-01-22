Game Report on Bishop McGuinness-North Stokes Boys Basketball:Dawson McAlhany and Noah Allred play BIG for Bishop

Bishop McGuinness 67, North Stokes 48

The Bishop McGuinness Villains took home another big conference win against the North Stokes Vikings on Friday night. The Vikings stormed out with a strong first half but the Villains held on with a great second. Dawson McAlhany led the Villains with 24 points and 12 boards. Big man Noah Allred controlled the paint with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Bishop travels to conference rival Mt. Airy next Tuesday. 

Bishop:  19   14   13   21 – 67
North:    13   13   9   13 – 48

Bishop
Dawson McAlhany 24

Noah Allred 15

Nate Fuller 9

Jeremiah Manley 9

Seth Williams 4

Jaden Pluciniczak 3

Scott Craven 3

North Stokes
Ben Chesnet 19

Christian Shemo 11

Trason Mabe 7

Cade Cole 6

Jamison Wood 6

Curtis Campbell 1

Bishop: 2-0 (2-0)

North: 1-1 (1-1)

Courtesy ofMichael Herschel
Assistant Varsity Boys Basketball
Bishop McGuinness Basketball

