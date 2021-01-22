Game Report on East Forsyth-Davie County Girls Basketball:Simes, Long, Hairston and Galloway pave the way for EF Eagles win

East Forsyth High School 86,
Davie County High School 42

East Forsyth High School; 19; 25; 25; 17;—;86
Davie County High School; 16;  6; 11;  9;—;42

East Forsyth High School (3-1): Hoover 6, Walker 5, Axtell 9, Hairston 12, Galloway 11, Simes 15, Belcher 5, Rooks 6, Summers 3, Long 14
Davie County High School (1-3): Tatum 8, S. Johnson 5, E. Johnson 25, Oakes 3, Rankin 1

