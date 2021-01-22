Game Report on Grimsley-High Point Central JV Boys Basketball:Whirlies go to (3-0) with “W”
Final:Grimsley 65, HP Central 20
Grimsley JV took on High Point Central. After a slow start Grimsley JV turnt up the intensity on defense and went on to win 65-20. Improving to 3-0 while averaging 70 points a game so far. The team is led by a great starting 5 of Eli Houser, Jay Newton, Jaylon Bumpass, Khalil Stimpson, and big man Terrell Anderson.
Courtesy of Christopher Wadelington
