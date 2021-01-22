Game Report on North Davidson-South Rowan Girls Basketball:ND takes it by 50 with McMillan, Hege and Michael in charge for ND Knights
Final:North Davidson 70, South Rowan 20
ND Q1: 19 Q2: 18 Q3: 18 Q4: 15 SR Q1: 4 Q2: 0 Q3: 13 Q4: 3
ND Scoring
Courtney McMillan- 25
Emily Hege- 19
Lettie Michael- 10
Cassidy Brinkley- 4
Jaedyn Altiers- 3
Bryleigh Boturla- 3
Keelan Moore- 2
Beckah Minton- 2
Maddy Altiers- 2
SR Scoring
Paige Chabala- 10
Mackenzie Chabala- 4
Madilyn Cherry- 3
Carlie Moore- 3
Katelyn Frazier North Davidson
Head Varsity Women’s Basketball Coach
