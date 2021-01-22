Game Report on Northern Guilford-Morehead Boys Basketball:Hodge, Elliot and Whitley with the hot hands on Friday night for NG Nighthawks
Northern Guilford 74, Morehead 44
Northern: 21,12,20,21= 74 Morehead: 16,13, 9, 6= 44
Northern
N Hodge: 27
M Elliot: 20
N Whitley: 14
J Helms: 7
O Griffith: 2
V Bolyard: 2
B Evans: 2
Morehead
S Mclaughlin: 14
J Martin: 10
M Smith: 9
L Lynn: 7
H Friese: 2
L Carter: 2
Courtesy of Olivia Rollins, with NG Basketball
