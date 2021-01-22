Game Report on Northwest Guilford-Page Girls Basketball:NWG Vikings improve to (6-0) with Murray, Young and Greene on the scene for NWG, Maynard paces Page Pirates
Final:Northwest Guilford 54, Page 46
Page 16 11 12 7- 46 NW Guilford 16 11 16 11- 54
Page(3-3,0-1)- Reagan Maynard 19, Hattie Sloyan 8, Anna Schmedes 6, Meredith 5, Kirah Lineberry 5, Candice Williams 3
NW Guilford (6-0,2-0)- Jaydn Murray 18, Madison Young 15, Aniston Greene 10, B. Varadi 4, S. Riddles 3, R. McCall 2, M. Mosbacher 2
Page is at HP Central on Tuesday and NW Guilford hosts Ragsdale on Tuesday in a key Metro 4-A matchup.
Courtesy of Page coach Ed Johnson….
