Game Report on Ragsdale-Shining Light Academy/SLA Boys and Girls Basketball:All Ragsdale on Thursday night at Shining Light

Tough night for the Knights as they allow Ragsdale to come in and get a sweep in tonight’s games.

Ragsdale hits early and often to get a non-conference win. Cayden Martin leads the Knights with 17 points as T.J. Corbin adds 15 and Cynsere Carver chips in 11 points.

JV BOYS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL Ragsdale High School 19 21 21 17 78 SHINING LIGHT 9 14 17 22 62

Ragsdale High School – KJ BURKE 28, DEVIN HACKSTALL 15, HAMID SESAY 10, CHANCE 9, DAKOTA GREEN 5, LUNDON PRITCHETT 4, ADISON 3, NAAZIM 2, KAMARI COOKE 2

SHINING LIGHT (7-5/1-0) – CAYDEN MARTIN 17, T.J. CORBIN 15, CYNSERE CARVER 11, JOSH MEBANE 8, TOBIUS BAKER 8, JACQUES DALTON 3

Ragsdale’s size was too much for the Lady Knights as the Tigers came away with a 15 point win. Joy Cone leads all scorers with 27 points.

GIRLS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL Ragsdale High School 19 22 11 8 60 SHINING LIGHT 7 7 12 19 45

Ragsdale High School – CHRISTIAN ATWATER 15, KATARINA MAROS 14, MYA PATRICK 12, VICTORIA BODDIE 9, ERIN MACKIE 5, KRUPA PATEL 4, ALYSSA BRADFORD 1

SHINING LIGHT (6-2/1-0) – JOY CONE 27, JAYLA MASSEY 9, ELLA SMITH 7, BROOKLYNN WALKER 2

Ragsdale beats Shining Light Academy in non-conference action. Will Rhodes leads the Knights with 17 and Nasir Gibbs adds 15 points in the loss.

BOYS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL Ragsdale High School 23 13 21 18 75 SHINING LIGHT 15 12 10 13 50

Ragsdale High School – KOBE PARKER 17, JAH SAIGO 12, ANDREW SILER 11, AARON FANT 9, RON JONES 9, ZACH BYRD 7, TRENT JACKSON 6, DAVIN FANT 4

SHINING LIGHT (3-10/1-0) – WILL RHODES 17, NASIR GIBBS 15, CANON ROBERTS 6, NATHAN CARR 5, ALEX HOGSETT 3, TOBIUS BAKER 2, JOSH MEBANE 2

