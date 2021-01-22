Game Report on Southern Guilford-Southern Alamance Boys Basketball:Milner, German and Shuler help SG Storm to victory
Southern Guilford-70
S. Alamance-67
S.G.
Khalil Milner-23pts
Zymir German- 20pts
Tylan Shuler- 11pts
S.A.
Grant T.-23pts
Maddax S.-12pts
Jacob R.-11pts
Courtesy of Michael A. Cheston
