Game Report on Southern Guilford-Southern Alamance Boys Basketball:Milner, German and Shuler help SG Storm to victory

Posted by Andy Durham on January 22, 2021 at 10:15 pm

Southern Guilford-70
S. Alamance-67

S.G.
Khalil Milner-23pts
Zymir German- 20pts
Tylan Shuler- 11pts

S.A.
Grant T.-23pts
Maddax S.-12pts
Jacob R.-11pts

Courtesy of Michael A. Cheston

