Game Report on West Forsyth-WS Reagan Boys Basketball:WF Titans top Reagan Raiders, with Parker Nelson(14 pts.) taking game honors for WF

West Forsyth 39, WS Reagan 34

WEST FORSYTH -- 8-8-10-13 -- 39 REAGAN -- 6-8-10-10 -- 34

WEST FORSYTH (2-3, 1-2) Parker Nelson 14, Morris 9, Hill 6, Baskerville 6, Broadnax 2, Jordan 2.

REAGAN (0-5, 0-4) Jalil Rogers 13, Hill 11, O.Koivisto 6, Leonard 4.

West Forsyth rallied from a mid-fourth quarter deficit with a flurry of free throws late to defeat Reagan 39-34 in a Central Piedmont Conference contest at the Raiders’ gym in Pfafftown Friday night.

In a match-up of deliberate offensive schemes in which neither team led by more than five points, the visiting Titans regained the lead for the final time (32-31) on a Jake Hill three-pointer with three minutes left, after Jalil Rogers’ three on the previous possession had given the lead back to the Raiders at 31-29.

Free throws by West’s Parker Nelson, the game’s leading scorer with 14, AJ Baskerville & Bralen Morris in the final 90 seconds put the tight game away for the Titans, who won their first CPC game in three starts this season.

Reagan led early, but trailed by five (16-11) midway through the second quarter before coming the gap to two points at the half. The Raiders scored eight straight over a four-minute stretch in the third quarter to regain the lead (24-21) with 90 seconds to go in the period before Nelson’s three-pointer & stick-back gave the lead back to West at the start of the fourth.

The Raiders’ Rogers (13) and Kam Hill (11) combined for two-thirds of Reagan’s points but only Owen Koivisto (6) and Jack Leonard (4) managed to score in the evenly-played, low-scoring game. Reagan returns to the court Tuesday night at home for a CPC game against Davie County.

Courtesy of Coach Bill Armour