High School Basketball Tonight for 1/22/2021:Several Games On/Several Games Postponed(GreensboroSports Radio playing Northwest Guilford at Page)
Here is our list of high school basketball games for Friday January 22….
Northwest Guilford at Page…girls at 6pm…Page(3-2)/NWG(5-0)….Boys game Postponed…
Girls game on GreensboroSports Radio….Pregame at 5:45 on GreensboroSports Radio…..
Smith at Southwest Guilford…girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…Smith boys(4-1)/SWG(4-1)…Smith girls(0-4)/SWG(3-1)
Grimsley at High Point Central…girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…Grimsley boys(3-0)/HPC(0-4)…Grimsley girls(3-2)/HPC(0-2)
Morehead at Northern Guilford…girls at 5:30/boys at 7pm…NG girls(4-1)/MORE(0-5)…NG boys(5-0)/MORE(5-0)
GreensboroSports.com will be at NG, for the NG-Morehead boys game…
Mount Tabor at Dudley….Postponed
Burlington Williams at Southeast Guilford…girls at 6pm…SEG(2-1)/Williams(4-1)….Boys game Postponed…
Southern Alamance at Southern Guilford…girls at 6:30/boys at 8pm…SG boys(2-2)/SA(1-3)…SG girls(0-2)/SA(2-3)
Western Guilford at Winston-Salem Parkland…girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…WG boys(0-4)/WSP(0-5)…WG girls(0-2)/WSP(0-5)
McMichael at Northeast Guilford…girls at 5:30/boys at 7pm…NEG boys(2-3)/MAC(3-3)…NEG girls(1-4)/MAC(2-2)
Trinity at High Point Andrews…girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…HPA girls(2-1)/Trinity(0-3)/HPA boys(2-4)/Trinity(0-3)
Westchester Country Day at Greensboro Day School…girls at 5/boys at 6:30pm…GDS boys(14-5)/WCD(3-4)…GDS girls(7-3)/WCD(3-4)
Eastern Guilford-OFF
Ragsdale-OFF
Piedmont Classical School-OFF
Wesleyan Christian Academy-School Closed and all Athletics Currently on Hold….
