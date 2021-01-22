High School Basketball Tonight Scoreboard for 1/22/2021:NWG girls improve to (6-0)/NG boys are now (6-0)
Finals from the Friday nigh high school basketball games…
Northwest Guilford girls 54, Page 46
NWG(6-0)/Page(3-3)
End of 1st Q:Page 16, NWG 16…Halftime:NWG 27, Page 27…End of 3rd Q:NWG 43, Page 39…Final:NWG 54, Page 46
NWG #1 4-A ranked girls high school basketball team in the state, according to MaxPreps.com today…Ragsdale #2 and Page #20, in that MaxPreps.com ranking…
Northern Guilford boys 74, Morehead 44
NG(6-0)/Morehead(5-1)
Northern Guilford girls 52, Morehead 10
NG(5-1)/MORE(0-6)
Southern Guilford boys 70, Southern Alamance 67
SG(3-2)/SA(1-4)
Mount Tabor 52, Dudley 44
Dudley(1-4)/MT(3-2)
McMichael boys 71, Northeast Guilford 51
NEG(2-4)/MAC(4-3)
Greensboro Day School girls 62, Westchester Country Day 5
GDS(8-3)/WCD(0-6)
Greensboro Day School boys 74, Westchester Country Day 39
GDS(15-5)
East Forsyth girls 86, Davie County 42
EF(3-1)/DC(1-3)
West Forsyth boys 39, WS Reagan 34
WF(2-3)/WSR(0-5)
Western Alamance boys 59, Eastern Alamance 52
North Davidson girls 70, South Rowan 20
More scores are on the way…
