High School Basketball Tonight Scoreboard for 1/22/2021:NWG girls improve to (6-0)/NG boys are now (6-0)

Finals from the Friday nigh high school basketball games…

Northwest Guilford girls 54, Page 46

NWG(6-0)/Page(3-3)

End of 1st Q:Page 16, NWG 16…Halftime:NWG 27, Page 27…End of 3rd Q:NWG 43, Page 39…Final:NWG 54, Page 46

NWG #1 4-A ranked girls high school basketball team in the state, according to MaxPreps.com today…Ragsdale #2 and Page #20, in that MaxPreps.com ranking…

Northern Guilford boys 74, Morehead 44

NG(6-0)/Morehead(5-1)

Northern Guilford girls 52, Morehead 10

NG(5-1)/MORE(0-6)

Southern Guilford boys 70, Southern Alamance 67

SG(3-2)/SA(1-4)

Mount Tabor 52, Dudley 44

Dudley(1-4)/MT(3-2)

McMichael boys 71, Northeast Guilford 51

NEG(2-4)/MAC(4-3)

Greensboro Day School girls 62, Westchester Country Day 5

GDS(8-3)/WCD(0-6)

Greensboro Day School boys 74, Westchester Country Day 39

GDS(15-5)

East Forsyth girls 86, Davie County 42

EF(3-1)/DC(1-3)

West Forsyth boys 39, WS Reagan 34

WF(2-3)/WSR(0-5)

Western Alamance boys 59, Eastern Alamance 52

North Davidson girls 70, South Rowan 20

More scores are on the way…