Page High School has Two Runners finish in the Top Ten at the NCHSAA 4-A Cross Country Championships:Jean-Lou Pare’#6/Ethan Long #8
4A/2A NCHSAA State Cross Country Championships – 1/22/2021
Ivey Redmon Sports Complex
Rankings
Event 1 Men 5k Run CC 4A
=======================================================================
Name Year School Finals Points
=======================================================================
1 Murphy Smith 12 Ardrey Kell 15:44.65 1
2 Wesley Haws 12 Cardinal Gibbons 15:46.59 2
3 Maddon Muhammad Myers Park 15:58.03 3
4 Justin Hayes 12 Panther Creek 15:58.74 4
5 Griffin Horner 11 Lake Norman 16:05.17 5
6 Jean-Lou Pare’ Page 16:08.02
7 Zack Gilbertson 10 Pinecrest 16:14.72
8 Ethan Long Page 16:17.85
9 James Elkan 11 Cary 16:21.26 6
10 Max Geckler 12 Heritage 16:22.77
**********4A Men’s Individual Champion – Murphy Smith (Sr.; Ardrey Kell) 15:44.65
4A Men’s Team Champion – Cardinal Gibbons – 103 points – 4th team title in Men’s XC in School history
4A Women’s Individual Champion – Carmen Alder (Sr.: Pinecrest) 17:47.30 – Her third straight individual XC State Championship.
4A Women’s Team Champion – Hoggard – 96 points – Second straight Women’s 4A XC Team State Championship**********
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.