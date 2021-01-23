Interview with Kellen Parrish, Boys Head Basketball Coach at Northern Guilford High School

Check out our interview with Coach Kellen Parrish, the boys head basketball coach, at Northern Guilford High School…NG victorious over the Morehead Panthers 74-44, back on Friday night at Northern, and the NG Nighthawks now (6-0) on the young season…

Coach Parrish, a former tight end and defensive end for Coach Tommy Pursley, at Northeast Guilford High School, out on Hicone Road…Coach Kellen Parrish, the son of Mike Parrish, and Mike Parrish is now a local Greensboro attorney, but Mike Parrish was a starting basketball player for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, back in the 1970’s…

Mike Parrish played against former Northern Guilford boys basketball coach Bill Chambers, when Coach Chambers was playing for Dean Smith, at North Carolina, and Mike Parrish was playing at Wake Forest, and Mr. Parrish playing for Carl Tacy, I would presume..

Coach Kellen Parrish followed Bill Chambers as the Northern Guilford head coach, and all of this ends up running in a full circle…

Very interesting info surrounding the Parrish-Chambers circle/cycle…

CLICK ON for our video interview, with Coach Kellen Parrish below and he has a great coach assisting him, in Derrick Hodge…