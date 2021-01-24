Alexander Posts Career-high as Greensboro College Women’s Basketball Falls at Mary Baldwin

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director:

STAUNTON, Va.—Greensboro College’s Egypt Alexander posted a career-high 15 points off the bench as the Pride dropped a Sunday afternoon USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) contest to Mary Baldwin University, 87-44.

The Fighting Squirrels jumped to an 11-0 lead four minutes into the contest and grew a lead as large as 15 points in the period. Mary Baldwin extended their largest lead to 26 points in the second quarter as the Fighting Squirrels shot 64.3 percent from the field compared to Greensboro’s 15.4 percent for the period.

Mary Baldwin’s lead grew as large as 39 points in the third quarter as the Pride offense improved, shooting 50 percent from the field in the period while Mary Baldwin shot 43.5 percent for the quarter. Greensboro out-rebounded Mary Baldwin, 12-8, in the period, while Mary Baldwin forced ten Pride turnovers compared to three Mary Baldwin miscues in the third quarter. Mary Baldwin finished the game posting their largest lead of the game, 43 points, earning the victory.

The Pride shot 28.6 percent from the field for the contest compared to 50.7 percent shooting from Mary Baldwin. The Pride shot two-for-22 from three-point range compared to Mary Baldwin’s five-for-16.

The Pride out-rebounded the Fighting Squirrels, 42-39, but Mary Baldwin forced 27 Pride turnovers while Greensboro forced 11 Mary Baldwin miscues.

Alexander posted her career-high on five-of-seven shooting with three rebounds. Briana Milton represented the remaining Pride player in double-figure scoring, totaling 10 points on five-of-eight shooting while pulling down six rebounds.

Jalen Gathers led Mary Baldwin with 19 points on nine-for-17 shooting with three assists and four steals.

Greensboro (1-3) is currently scheduled to return to the court Friday, February 5th for a 7:30 p.m. USA South contest with North Carolina Wesleyan College inside Hanes Gym.