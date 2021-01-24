Caldwell Academy-Forsyth Country Day School Swim Meet Results

Caldwell Academy held a swim meet on 22JAN21 at FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY SCHOOL. Awarding point to top

3 finishers ( 3,,2,,1 ) FCDA 56 pts ( women 43,, men 13 ) C/A 40 pts ( women 5,, men 35 )

Here are TOP finishers for C/A who finished in the top 3 places.

WOMEN”S 200 MEDLEY RELAY 3rd place

MENS 200 MEDLEY RELAY 1st & 2nd place

WOMEN”S 200 FREE 2nd place Ann Grace Reynolds

MENS 200 FREE 1st place Parker Smith

MENS 200 IM 1st Noah Ramos

MENS 50 FREE 1st place Carson Reynolds,,, 3rd place Zach Hall

MENS 100 FREE 1st place John Ramos,,, 2nd place Kieran Mohorn,,, 3rd place Carson Reynolds

MENS 100 BUTTERFLY 1st place Noah Ramos

WOMEN”S 200 FREE RELAY 2nd place C/A

MENS 200 FREE RELAY 1st & 3rd place C/A

MENS 100 BACK 1st place Kieran Mohorn,,, 3rd place Parker Smith

MENS 100 BREAST 1st place John Ramos

Also, Davis Bryant qualified for STATE in WOMEN’S 50YD FREESTYLE

Thanks

Courtesy of Bob Black

BIG SUPPORTER & FAN of Caldwell Academy Athletics