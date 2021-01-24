Caldwell Academy-Forsyth Country Day School Swim Meet Results
Caldwell Academy held a swim meet on 22JAN21 at FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY SCHOOL. Awarding point to top
3 finishers ( 3,,2,,1 ) FCDA 56 pts ( women 43,, men 13 ) C/A 40 pts ( women 5,, men 35 )
Here are TOP finishers for C/A who finished in the top 3 places.
WOMEN”S 200 MEDLEY RELAY 3rd place
MENS 200 MEDLEY RELAY 1st & 2nd place
WOMEN”S 200 FREE 2nd place Ann Grace Reynolds
MENS 200 FREE 1st place Parker Smith
MENS 200 IM 1st Noah Ramos
MENS 50 FREE 1st place Carson Reynolds,,, 3rd place Zach Hall
MENS 100 FREE 1st place John Ramos,,, 2nd place Kieran Mohorn,,, 3rd place Carson Reynolds
MENS 100 BUTTERFLY 1st place Noah Ramos
WOMEN”S 200 FREE RELAY 2nd place C/A
MENS 200 FREE RELAY 1st & 3rd place C/A
MENS 100 BACK 1st place Kieran Mohorn,,, 3rd place Parker Smith
MENS 100 BREAST 1st place John Ramos
Also, Davis Bryant qualified for STATE in WOMEN’S 50YD FREESTYLE
Thanks
Courtesy of Bob Black
BIG SUPPORTER & FAN of Caldwell Academy Athletics
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.