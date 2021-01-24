Caldwell Academy Six-Team Swim Meet Results

Caldwell Academy participated in a 6 team swim meet against on 20JAN21 against the following teams ::: Greensboro Day School,,

Westchester Country Day School,, Calvary Day School,, High Pointy Christian Academy,, & Forsyth Country Day School .

Caldwell won 3 matches & lost 2. Here are the TEAM RESULTS..

COMBINED SCORES GDS 104 ( MEN 44 WOMEN 60 ) C/A 63 ( MEN 34 WOMEN 29 )

C/A 76 ( MEN 33 WOMEN 43 ) CDS 51 ( MEN 32 WOMEN 19 )

FCDS 125 ( MEN 57 WOMEN 68 ) C/A 41 ( MEN 20 WOMEN 21 )

C/A 68 ( MEN 35 WOMEN 33 ) HPCA 59 ( MEN 21 WOMEN 38 )

C?A 74 ( MEN 35 WOMEN 39 ) WCDS 70 ( MEN 29 WOMEN 41 )

LISTING Caldwell’s individuals who placed in TOP 5 of each event

WOMEN’S 200 YD MED RELAY 5th place ;;; Davis Bryant,, Anna Grace Reynolds,, Reece Ramseur,, & Libby Newman

MENS 200 YD MED RELAY 2nd place;;; Kieran Mohorn,, John Ramos,, Noah Ramos,,, Carson Reynolds

WOMEN’S 200 YD FREE 2nd place,,, Anna Grace Reynolds

MENS 200 YD FREE 3rd place,,, Parker Smith

MENS 50 YD FREE 2nd place Noah Ramos,,, 3rd place John Ramos

WOMEN’S 100 YD BUTTERFLY 1st place Reece Ramseur

MENS 100 YD FREE 2nd place John Ramos,,, 3rd place Noah Ramos

MENS 200 YD FREE RELAY 2nd place ,, Noah Ramos,, Kieran Mohorn,,, Parker Smith,,, John Ramos

WOMEN’S 100 YD BACK 2nd place,,, Reece Ramseur

MENS 100 YD BACK 3rd place,,, Carson Reynolds

WOMEN’S 400 YD FREE RELAY 4th place,,, Davis Bryant,,, Maddie Herrick,,, Libby Newman,,, Reece Ramseur

CLASS REPRESENTATION OF THESE SWIMMERS 2 SR,, 3 SO,, 2 FR,, 3 8TH

Courtesy of Bob Black

Caldwell Supporter & Fan