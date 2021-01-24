Elon Men’s Tennis Defeats Davidson for First Win of Spring 2021 Season

DAVIDSON, N.C.- The Elon University men’s tennis team earned its first win of the spring 2021 season when it came out on top against Davidson on Jan. 24, 6-1.

“Our team was very focused and prepared this week,” said head coach Michael Leonard. “It was good to see us win the doubles point. No. 1 and 3 doubles both came out really strong.”

HIGHLIGHTS

-After Chung-Han Tsai and Akram El Sallaly defeated Davidson’s Yash Parikh and William Clark in No. 1 doubles (6-1), Camilo Ponce and Nicholas Campbell clinched the doubles point with a 6-2 victory in the three spot.

-Kyle Frankel posted a 6-3, 6-0 win in No. 2 singles to improve his record to 2-0.

-El Sallaly and Campbell recorded their first singles wins for the maroon and gold in the No. 3 and 5 spots.

-With the win, Elon improves to a 1-1 record on the season.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix will host N.C. A&T in its home opener at Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 1 p.m.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. Chung-Han Tsai / Akram El Sallaly (ELON) def. Yash Parikh / William Clark (DAVM) 6-1

2. Maxwell Kachkarov / Alejandro Solares (DAVM) def. Nicholas Condos / Kyle Frankel (ELON) 7-6 (4-0)

3. Camilo Ponce / Nicholas Campbell (ELON) def. Douglas Macintosh / Camden Mazzoni (DAVM) 6-2

Singles

1. Nicholas Condos (ELON) def. Yash Parikh (DAVM) 7-6, 6-1

2. Kyle Frankel (ELON) def. Sam Kavarana (DAVM) 6-3, 6-0

3. Akram El Sallaly (ELON) def. Brooks Green (DAVM) 6-2, 6-2

4. Camilo Ponce (ELON) def. Maxwell Kachkarov (DAVM) 7-5, 6-3

5. Nicholas Campbell (ELON) def. William Clark (DAVM) 6-3, 7-5

6. Alejandro Solares (DAVM) def. Chung-Han Tsai (ELON) 4-6, 7-6, 10-5

Order of Finish: Doubles (1, 3, 2); Singles (2, 3, 1, 4, 5, 6)